Information sought in fatal shooting of 29-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for murder.

The incident occurred Tuesday, March 20 in the 3800 block of San Fernando.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired to find 29-year-old Ricardo Aguirre deceased.

Investigators said when they arrived they found Aguirre in a maroon car that had apparently crashed into a tree. Upon inspection, it was determined that Aguirre had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

