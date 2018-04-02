Police have few clues in shooting death of man, 29

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

The shooting was reported March 20 in the 3800 block of San Fernando, where police found the body of Ricardo Aguirre.

"We want to bring closure to the family, so we are asking (for) information on this case that occurred on March 20th,” Jennifer Rodriguez, San Antonio police spokeswoman, said.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

Investigators said they found Aguirre in a maroon car that had apparently crashed into a tree. Upon inspection, it was determined that Aguirre had been shot multiple times.

“When officers arrived to the location, they had initially believed it was an accident, but upon further investigation, the victim had multiple gunshot wounds,” Rodriguez said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

“We have exhausted all of our leads and all of the information we have, so we are asking anyone that may have seen something, and even if it’s very minimal, it can help us grow closer to that solution and that case,” Rodriguez said.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.