Information sought in murder of man at North Side shopping center

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for murder.

The shooting occurred June 23 in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West.

According to police the victim, 25-year-old Brandon Cornelius, was found by officers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Cornelius was shot in a parking lot of the Ridge Shopping Center and it is believed that someone there may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.