Information wanted in death of East Side man in 2017

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the person responsible for a man's death on the city's East Side back in 2017.

According to police, Kevin Duplechain was killed Nov. 27 at a home in the 100 block of Sample Street.

Officers said they arrived to find blood near the residence. Upon investigation, they later found Duplechain near the home, deceased.

Authorities say he had been staying at the location for a few weeks prior to the murder.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

