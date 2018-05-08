Injured man missing from Dripping Springs area

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who is believed to be in "grave or immediate danger."

Domingo Alcaraz, 45, was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say he had fallen that day and sustained injuries to his forehead and tongue.

Alcaraz was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans that were covered in blood. He was also wearing work boots.

Authorities say Alcaraz was visiting Dripping Springs from Spring, Texas, and did not have access to a vehicle.

Search teams have been looking for Alcaraz with the help of K-9 units and drones.

If you have information or have seen Alcaraz, call the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.