'Inside Look' tour gives teens a look at life inside Bexar Co. Jail

SAN ANTONIO - It's a program that mimics the A&E documentary "Beyond Scared Straight," where teens are shown first hand how life is behind bars.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office started the "Inside Look Tour" for young people ages 14 to 20 years old.

On Monday, more than a dozen teens were put in handcuffs, taken through the booking process and met with inmates.

Inmate Brian Flores spoke to the teens about how ended up in jail at 17 and won't ever get out.

"I'm going away for life without parole," Flores said. "I'm never going home man because I had the attitude like you."

Natalie Appleberry, 17 years old, was one of the teens on the tour.

Her mom signed her up and the experience was eye-opening.

"I'm very emotional and so I don't think I would make it very long," Appleberry said.

For more information about "Inside Look Tour" and how to sign your teen up send an email to insidelook@bexar.org.

