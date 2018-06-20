Instagram unveils new video feature as it hits 1 billion users worldwide

SAN ANTONIO - Instagram’s newest feature is called IGTV, and it allows users to interact in an entirely different way.

While Instagram users will still be able to post 60-second videos to their stories, IGTV will let users upload videos up to one hour in length.

In this new age of technology, people are watching less TV and more digital video, according to Instagram’s business blog.

IGTV videos can be full-screen or vertical and allow anyone to create content.

"We are re-envisioning mobile video with a new standalone surface that features longer videos and easy discoverability through channels, all in a vertical format that sits upright, in the palm of your hand,” according to the blog.

IGTV is available through the Instagram app once you’ve updated to the latest version, and will be available as its own separate app in the coming weeks, according to Refinery 29 officials.

The announcement comes after Tech Cruch reported Instagram reached the one billion mark for active users after passing 800 million last September.

