Instant Pot recalling some multicooker models

SAN ANTONIO - After reports of underside melting on certain multicooker models, the makers of Instant Pot are recalling the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker.

Instant Pot posted to Facebook saying, "We believe the problem only affects batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746.”

If you own this model and want to check the batch code, find the silver label on the underside of the multicooker.

The batch code is the four-digit number on the bottom right of the label.

Comments on the Facebook post from upset customers indicate the company knew about the melting problem prior to sharing it publicly.

"There are countless people who have been waiting MONTHS since receiving this message as an email,” one Facebook comment reads.

Commenting on the post has now been disabled.

Instant Pot will provide affected customers with a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker.

If you have additional questions, you can contact the customer care team for Instant Pot at 1-800-828-7280, and dial 2 in the phone tree.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.