International cuisine company to bring more than 500 jobs to Brooks on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A company that makes prepared gourmet meals announced plans to open its fourth U.S. location at Brooks on the city's South Side.

Cuisine Solutions is expected to create more than 500 jobs over four years.

The 290,000-square-foot facility will cost an estimated $120 million, and it will be located on about 24 acres of land.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin next month and will be completed in mid-2020.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg responded to the news by saying: "Our community's growth momentum continues with 500 new manufacturing jobs for our city's south side. Cuisine Solutions' selection reflects our community's commitment to being a business-friendly city, prepared to meet the workforce needs of rapidly growing, international corporation.”

This will be the third global company to choose a location at Brooks in the past year.

