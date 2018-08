BERLIN - German police say part of a terminal at Frankfurt Airport is being evacuated. They didn't immediately give a reason for the measure.

Federal police said on Twitter on Tuesday that they had stopped boarding at part of the airport's Terminal 1 and evacuating part of the security area.

They said they would release further information later.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.