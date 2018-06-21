Pope arrives in Geneva to visit World Council of Churches

GENEVA - Pope Francis has arrived in Geneva, one of the world’s first cities to adopt the Protestant Reformation, for a one-day visit to highlight the importance of Christians praying and working together.

Francis will become the third pope to visit the World Council of Churches, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

The pontiff walked slowly down from his plane, smiled and shook hands with President Alain Berset and other Swiss officials.

Francis received a red-carpet welcome at the airport in Geneva, the “City of Calvin.” A girl and a boy in traditional dress gave him bouquets, while a military band provided a musical fanfare.

The WCC is a fellowship of 350 churches that aims to show the unity of the Christian faith. The Roman Catholic Church is not a member.

