LIVE: President Trump speaks after summit with Kim Jong Un

SINGAPORE - Here's the latest on the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

A joint declaration signed by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the U.S. has committed to providing “security guarantees” to the North.

The document signed at the end of the pair’s historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday also says Kim “reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

It’s unclear exactly what Trump has promised Kim in terms of security. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to say Monday whether guarantees might include withdrawing U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula.

A copy of the text snapped by a photographer at the signing summit says Trump and Kim also discussed how to build “a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula” in their talks.

2:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working “toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The document signed by the leaders at their historic summit Tuesday also says they will join efforts “to build a lasting and stable peace regime” on the Korean Peninsula.

The White House has yet to release the document’s text. But it was photographed by the news media during a signing ceremony.

The document lays out four broad commitments. It says the sides “commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”

And it says they will commit to recovering the remains of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

2:15 p.m.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has left the small Singapore island that was the site of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Kim’s convoy was left Sentosa Island on Tuesday afternoon after he signed a document with the American president, who stayed behind at the hotel where the two leaders met.

Both leaders characterized the document they signed as historic though neither provided details. Trump says the details would come later.

The summit was the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

