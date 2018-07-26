Internet roaring over hilarious house listing featuring T-Rex

GRANBURY, Texas - The process of selling and buying a home can be stressful. Instead of becoming nervous "Rex," some north Texas homeowners have taken "Jurassic" measures to make sure their home gets seen by the right potential buyers.

At first glance, the listing for the 796 square-foot home in Granbury seems like a normal home listing. But by the third picture, it goes from typical to "T-rrific."

Some of the showcase photos show a T-Rex in action in and around the home. In one it's mowing the lawn, in another it's looking in the fridge. It's also shown in the shower and sprawled across a bed.

The house is currently listed as "sale pending." It's unclear whether the buyers purchased it because of, or in spite of, the "dino-mite" photos.

There is also no word on whether the real estate agents put any "claws" into the contract determining if the T-Rex stays with the home after it's sold. It probably was discussed so that neither party felt like they were getting a "rawr" deal.

Author's Note: Julie would apologize for these "Pteroble" puns, but she's not "saury."

View a slideshow of the T-Rex home photos below. Click here to see full house listing.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.