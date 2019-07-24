Intoxicated man steals two trucks in 30 minutes, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A man is accused of stealing two trucks within a half-hour and crashing the stolen trucks into nearby vehicles on Tuesday in New Braunfels.

Police received reports around 7:45 p.m. that the first pickup truck was stolen and by 8:01 p.m. several nearby vehicles were damaged in the process of stealing the second truck.

The suspect, Guillermo Angel Velasquez, is accused of stealing a pickup truck, which was left running in a Circle K parking lot in the 1000 block of I-35 south at Walnut Avenue.

Minutes later police reported that Velasquez damaged the rims of the first truck, forcing him to come to a stop.

When a passerby came to help, Velasquez got into their truck, backed up into a nearby vehicle and drove away, according to a news release.

At approximately 8:01 p.m., several 911 calls were made about the second pickup truck striking two vehicles and crashing on Castell Avenue and West San Antonio Street, according to the news release.

Police located Velasquez and took him into custody, according to a news release.

New Braunfels police arrested 35-year-old Velasquez, of Omaha, Nebraska, for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

At the Comal County Jail, Velazquez gave false identification and was charged with the following crimes:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (x2) – state jail felony

Accident involving injury (x3) – state jail felony

Evading arrest or detention – Class A misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, search, or transport – Class A misdemeanor

Accident involving damage to vehicle >= $200 – Class B misdemeanor

Duty upon striking an anattended Vehicle – Class B misdemeanor

Failure to identify – Class B misdemeanor

Public intoxication – Class C misdemeanor

Velazquez's bond is currently set at $12,500, however, additional bonds and charges are pending, according to a news release.

