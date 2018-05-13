Intoxicated woman hit by SUV rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said an intoxicated woman was rushed to the hospital after she walked into the street and was hit by an SUV.

SAPD said the collision happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Broadway Street.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was not intoxicated and when he saw her in the middle of the street, it was too late.

The woman was transported to the San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

