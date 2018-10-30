Fire in West Side home displaces elderly couple

SAN ANTONIO - An elderly couple has been displaced by a fire that broke out on the exterior of their West Side home early Tuesday morning.

The man and woman already had escaped along with their two pets when firefighters arrived around 4:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire was able to spread to the attic of the home, whichs is located in the 9700 block of Hidden Swan, before they extinguished it.

The fire ended up burning a hole in the roof.

Firefighters said the couple will not be able to stay in the home at this time.

Arson investigators were called to try to determine the exact cause of the fire. They spent quite a bit of time examining an electrical box.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.