Man found fatally shot inside city park restroom

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a public restroom at Fernando Q. Herrera Park Monday morning.

Police were called to the park around 7:30 a.m., which is located at the corner of Twohig and Roland on the city's East Side.

Authorities said a passerby found the victim inside the women's restroom. Police say the victim was shot in the upper body. Officials say he could have been there for at least a few hours.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shooting could be related to a drug deal. Detectives have been going door to door looking for leads.

Officers were seen getting a ladder from the fire department and searched the roof of the bathroom. There are no suspects as of yet, police said.

This is a developing story.

