Several detained following officer-involved shooting on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - Several people were detained Monday following a stolen car investigation that turned into an officer-involved shooting on the city's Northwest Side.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said two officers were on directed patrol for stolen vehicles in the area near Huebner and Interstate 10 when they ran the license plate number of an occupied vehicle in the 10940 block of Laureate Drive and discovered it had been reported stolen.

Officers split up and approached the passenger side and driver's side of the car, which had its doors open. When they got near the door wells, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse, prompting an officer to open fire, McManus said.

The officer, a 12-year veteran of the police force, fired one round, which did not strike anyone, according to police.

The driver stopped after the officer fired a shot and both the driver and the passenger surrendered to police. The driver was found to have a pistol in his waistband. Police also learned there was a felony warrant out for the driver, who was arrested, McManus said. The passenger was also arrested, according to police.

Police searched the apartment where the driver and passenger were staying and found one man who was wanted on a felony warrant, two women and two kids, ages 2 and 3, McManus said. All were taken to police headquarters for questioning, according to police.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation by the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

