Police investigating early-morning shooting of teen on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to determine how a 17-year-old boy ended up with a gunshot wound at a West Side home.

Officers who responded to the scene around 4 a.m. Monday said his injury initially appeared to be self-inflicted.

However, they say the 17-year-old later told them someone in a blue car fired the shot that hit him in the hand.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators say there were two areas where they found blood stains near a home in the 200 block of Rasa Drive.

They say the teen was not being completely cooperative and they’re not sure if the evidence matches his explanation for what happened.

