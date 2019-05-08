Investigation underway after woman is attacked inside North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was attacked inside a home on the city's North Side overnight.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Blanco Road, not far from Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the woman in her 20s said she was drinking at the home when a group of men robbed her and then attempted to rape her. Police said the woman was stabbed twice and was slashed across the face.

The unidentified woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both responded to the call.

Police said the woman was not very cooperative but the investigation into the attack is ongoing.

