Investigators ask for help identifying man found dead in pasture

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man found dead in Atascosa County.

In a Facebook post, the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said the man was found dead around 4 p.m. Monday at a property in the 700 block of Highway 16, which is just south of Jourdanton.

Officials said the property owner found the man wearing only black Nike shorts and lying on his back in a trail.

The man is described as being in his early to mid-30s, with red hair and a full beard, weighing about 170 pounds and about 6 feet tall.

In the post, officials said he has a "very distinctive tattoo on the inside of his left bicep described as a landscape of mountains and trees."

Anyone who may know the man is urged to contact ACSO investigators at 830-769-3434.

