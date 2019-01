SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are looking into what caused a house fire on the city’s North Side.

Crews responded to the fire about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Stormy Hills.

Fire officials said the home’s garage was heavily damaged by the flames, and the house has smoke damage.

There is no estimate on the amount of damage to the home.

No one was hurt.

