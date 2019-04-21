Investigators looking into what caused North Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a home on the city's North Side Sunday.

Multiple people called 911 around 3:30 p.m. to report flames coming from a home in the 500 block of General Krueger Boulevard, firefighters said.

First responders said when they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the home and believe the blaze started at the back of the home.

"This wind is real fire weather. We had concerns about how fast it might spread," said San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief Will Pritchett. He said firefighters got to the scene quickly and were able to stop the flames from spreading.

The people who live in the house weren't home when the fire broke out, according to firefighters.

Pritchett said the home did not have utilities at the time of the fire but that residents may have been using a generator. He said arson investigators were called in "for the owners' peace of mind," adding, "We want to know that we did everything we could to figure out what caused this."

He said the fire didn't appear suspicious.

