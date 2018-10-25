Investigators work to determine cause of suspicious house fire on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a suspicious house fire on the city's East Side overnight.

The fire was reported just after midnight at a home in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, which is located not far from East Commerce Street and South New Braunfels Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke showing from the front and the fire venting out of the back of the home.

Officials said they originally received reports of two kids inside the home, but nobody was located. Authorities said someone does live inside but the person was not there at the time of the fire.

The damage to the home is estimated to be $25,000 to $30,000.

Arson investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire.

