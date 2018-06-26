Investigators working to determine cause of garage fire on far North Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a garage fire overnight on the city's far North Side.

The fire was reported just before midnight at a home in the 17900 block of Bella Luna Way, which is located not far from Northwest Military Highway and Loop 1604.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found contents of the garage on fire. The fire however did not make it to the walls of the garage, firefighters said.

Residents of the home said they were woken up by popping noises which were caused by ammunition stored inside the garage.

Arson investigators have been called to help determine the fire's cause.

The total damage is estimated to be less than $10,000. No one was hurt.

