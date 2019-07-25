Police, fire marshal investigating cause of fire outside Elmendorf home

SAN ANTONIO - Elmendorf police have called in investigators with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s office for help with finding the cause of a fire that started on the outside of a home.

Firefighters from both Bexar County and St. Hedwig emergency services divisions responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. Thursday and found flames on the front side of a two-story home.

They say initially, they were told there was someone still inside the home, located in the 17100 block of S. Second Avenue.

However, after conducting a search and speaking with the homeowner on the phone, firefighters confirmed that no one was home.

They say the family who lives there was out of town.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire before it could spread inside the home.

They say it did cause some smoke damage throughout the interior.

The total damage to the home is estimated at about $50,000, firefighters said.

