Investigators working to determine cause of fire that damaged 3 buildings

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three buildings overnight.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Capitol Avenue, which is found not far from Interstate 10 and Blanco Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy smoke and flames. At least two of the buildings are now considered a total loss.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department's website, as many as 14 units originally answered the call.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. Arson investigators have been called to help determine the fire's origin.

There were no reports of injuries.

