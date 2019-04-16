Investigators working to determine cause of vacant house fire

SAN ANTONIO - Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a vacant house overnight.

The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 100 block of Nancy, not far from Frio City Road.

Firefighters said the flames were quickly put out. Investigators did say that despite the home supposedly being vacant, there were reports of people going in and out of shortly before the fire.

A damage estimate for the home is not currently known. No one was hurt.

