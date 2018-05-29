Investigators working to find cause of trailer fire in South Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Fire investigators are looking for clues to explain what caused a fire that destroyed a trailer home early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. near Waterwood Pass and Sandy Forest in South Bexar County.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the trailer home fully-engulfed in flames. Officials said they believe no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s office has been called to investigate. The damage is estimated at $25,000.

