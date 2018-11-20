iPhone trick to move your cursor makes typing much easier

SAN ANTONIO - iPhones make up a huge majority of smartphone users.

Those people have no doubt tried using the cursor to highlight text messages in an attempt to change or edit something they’ve typed.

Unless you have tiny thumbs, you’ve no doubt come across the dreaded inconvenience of the cursor seemingly having a mind of its own and highlighting random things you didn’t intend.

Guess what? Today is your lucky day because that no longer has to be the case.

Go ahead and type a message into your iPhone -- press and hold the space bar and move your finger left, right or straight up.

Your cursor should move with precision.

How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped. pic.twitter.com/2RfRhI4Y1X — Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissys_kitchen) November 18, 2018

