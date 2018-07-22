'It was like a war scene,' says student who survived San Marcos apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - A Texas State University student who survived a massive apartment fire that claimed the lives of at least three people said the immediate aftermath was "like a war scene."

Zachary Ballinger lived at the Iconic Village apartments, one of two apartment complexes damaged by flames early Friday morning. Ballinger took Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms investigators through the complex on Sunday and was asked to recount everything that he saw that morning.

"I told them basically I woke up to screams and saw fire -- walls of fire," he said. "I saw some horrific things. I basically saw chaos."

Ballinger said the more he talks about the fire and what he saw, the more it's affected him emotionally. He said he's still grappling with the thought that he should have done more.

"It's unfathomable right now, still," Ballinger said.

Ballinger said he's numb from the news that three bodies were recovered from the rubble Sunday morning. While five people remain unaccounted for, the bodies haven't been identified.

"It made me feel like a dream state of, 'I'm going to die one day. It wasn't this day,'" Ballinger said. "It's shocking for sure."

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

Ballinger said investigators asked him about where he remembered seeing flames in the hallways of the apartment. It's unclear if other residents were walked through the building.

City officials will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday to give an update on the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.