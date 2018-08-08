'It's frustrating': Deployment from SA to California's worst wildlife delayed

SAN ANTONIO - Flatbed trucks that were supposed to transport local area fire apparatus trucks to help fight the worst wildfire in California history never arrived Tuesday.

“It’s frustrating,” said Darren Brinkkoeter, fire chief in Canyon Lake, who is also one of five team leaders with the Texas Intrastate Mutual Aid System that responds to wildfires throughout the state.

The Mendocino Complex fire in Northern California would be its first out-of-state deployment.

Because their airline tickets are already paid for, 17 firefighters from four San Antonio-area fire departments are still flying out early tomorrow morning.

“We’ll be in full uniform, yet we won’t have our equipment when we get there,” Brinkkoeter said.

The travel to the location of the Mendocino Complex fire from San Antonio takes around from 28 hours by car.

Brinkkoeter said he was told throughout the day the flatbed trucks were on their way. He said his counterpart in Austin is in the same predicament.

They were to be part of a statewide effort to send 30 apparatus trucks and 100 personnel to the fire-ravaged state.

“The most in the United States of America helping the state of California,” Brinkkoeter said.

By early Tuesday evening, Brinkkoeter said he still didn’t know what was causing the delay, but he’s determined to find out.

Brinkkoeter said, “I’ve been getting calls from Cal Fire officials all day saying they need us.”

#RanchFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 241,772 acres and 20% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/uhlH8hb9e4 pic.twitter.com/J17CMk8ItI — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 7, 2018

#RiverFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 48,920 acres and 78% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_MEU and @MendocinoNF https://t.co/BrnZGdojZf pic.twitter.com/CiDTWWc3nK — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 7, 2018

The Mendocino Complex fire already has spread over nearly 300,000 acres and is expected to last through the end of August.

As of Tuesday, no deaths have been reported, unlike the Carr Fire near Redding, California, that ignited in late July and has claimed seven lives.

