'It's gonna happen': Man arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot fire station

SAN ANTONIO - A local man faces charges after police say he threatened to shoot a fire station on the city's South Side.

Jonathan Garcia, 26, is charged with making a terroristic threat against a public servant.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Garcia threatened the uniformed firefighters earlier this month.

The affidavit said police placed him under emergency detention because of his behavior, but upon release he later returned to the fire station.

That's when, police said, Garcia threatened to shoot at the fire station, saying, "It's gonna happen".

A firefighter reported the threat and Garcia was once again placed under emergency detention.

He has since been taken into custody.

