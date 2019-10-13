'It's in the hands of law enforcement': Mayor comments on suspect's terroristic threat arrest

SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity Sunday after a man was arrested and accused of threatening him.

Adam Thomas Converse, 25, was taken into custody over the weekend after sending several threats to Nirenberg on Facebook Messenger.

The mayor's staff feared Converse could be "the next mass shooter," according to the arrest affidavit.

FIRST REPORT: Man arrested for threatening mayor via Facebook Messenger

After a ribbon cutting in downtown San Antonio Sunday, Nirenberg told KSAT 12 News he "can't speak" to how legitimate the threat was, but said his office takes threats seriously.

"It's in the hands of law enforcement," Nirenberg said. "If there are threats being made, statements of concern refer them to law enforcement. When you hear something, when you see something, say something. That's how we keep our community safe."

The affidavit states Converse sent at least 14 threatening messages between Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.

Police believed Converse was capable of carrying out violence, according to the affidavit. Investigators discovered he was recently taken into custody for emergency detention after he was seen carrying a machete in his waistband.

Converse is charged with making a terroristic threat to a public servant and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.