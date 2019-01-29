It's National Plan for Vacation Day; here's some inspiration to get you started

It's National Plan for Vacation Day.

The U.S. Travel Association proclaims the last Tuesday in January as a day to encourage Americans to plan their time off for the rest of the year. According to the association, 52 percent of American employees left vacation time on the table in 2017, totaling 705 million unused vacation days. The association found that planners are more likely than nonplanners to use all or most of their time off to travel.

The U.S. Travel Association outlines three steps for planning your vacation time.

Confirm your time off benefits with your employer. Plan with a year-view calendar. Share your vacation plans with your manager.

If you need some inspiration, here are some articles that could spark a vacation plan. And hey, even if you can't afford to travel, you can at least daydream, right?

