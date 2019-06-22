It's official: Delia's to open San Antonio location in spring 2020

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians are celebrating online after a Rio Grande Valley staple announced on its Facebook page it will open a San Antonio location in spring 2020.

Delia's, known for its tasty tamales, made the announcement Saturday afternoon on Facebook.

One person commented: "Y’all might as well start planning to open another one in SA. It’s gonna be crazy packed!!"

According to San Antonio Culture Map, the restaurant will go up at 13527 Hausman Pass on the city's Northwest Side. According to Culture Map, construction is expected to be done by November.

