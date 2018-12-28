It's the holiday 'Season Furnale'

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have any holiday spirit left? More than 100 local pets hope you do as they need a fur-ever home before it's too late. Animal Care Services is joining the Animal Defense League and San Antonio Pets Alive for the last adoption event of the year today, Friday, Dec. 28.

Whether you are looking for a cat or a dog, your savings today could be of more than $70.

Adoption fees during "Season Furnale":

$15 for dogs over six months

$5 for all cats and kittens

Due to an overpopulation of animals on the streets, shelters usually run at capacity. "Throughout the year we're always struggling to have enough space in the animal shelters," said Christopher Kastl, adoption supervisor for Animal Care Services.

Although shelters need to clear kennels to save more animals, they also want to make sure that all pets go home healthy. The low fee includes all adoption processes, including sterilization, microchip implantation, and vaccinations.

The participating locations include:

Although adoptions will end 30 minutes prior to closing, adopters will still be able to interact and submit their application for adoption.

Be sure to call ahead of your visit as hours will vary from shelter to shelter.

