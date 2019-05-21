‘I've done nothing wrong': Precinct 2 constable defends herself against allegations of wrongdoing

SAN ANTONIO - It was an explosive and controversial day at Bexar County Commissioners Court as Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela addressed allegations of wrongdoing and her rumored removal as an elected official.

"I've done nothing wrong. There’s been several allegations against me because I keep voicing my concerns and my opinions for my constituents, for my community," Barrientes Vela said.

Barrientes Vela was upset about an article published in the San Antonio Express News and the comments from Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff about her behavior.

"We have jail standards that are being failed right now. That’s behavior. We have elected officials that cannot come out on camera for DWI. That’s behavior," Barrientes Vela said.

The DWI reference was directed at Precinct 3 County Commissioner Kevin Wolff and his 2017 DWI arrest.

Barrientes Vela also addressed an alleged Easter incident at Rodriguez Park.

"We have individuals that have come out and said constables squeeze money out of an individual at a park. Those allegations never occurred," Barrientes Vela said.

The KSAT 12 Defenders have requested that incident report but have not yet received it. Precinct 2 County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said Barrientes Vela had the right to vent, but commissioners were never planning to have her removed.

"It's not up to us. I think there’s a separate process under the law, but certainly it does not come through our office or the Commissioners Court in general," Rodriguez said.

Judge Wolff agreed that the decision would not be made by Commissioners Court and admitted his office asked about the process of removing an elected official.

