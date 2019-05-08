Jail inmate escapes custody, flees in law enforcement van, Sheriff's Office says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas - A jail inmate was able to escape the custody of Comal County Adult Probation and flee in a law enforcement van toward San Antonio city limits, according to officials.

In a news release sent to KSAT.com, officials with the Comal County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Boyd Sanders, 40, escaped around 3 p.m. Wednesday while at an offsite court-ordered rehab program.

After Sanders took off in an Adult Probation van, deputies notified surrounding police departments to be on the lookout for Sanders.

Authorities later found the stolen van on FM 2252 between Old Nacogdoches Road and Interstate 35, which is just north of Garden Ridge.

About an hour after his escape, Sanders was spotted in a field and taken into custody, CCSO officials said.

According to online records, Sanders was booked into the Comal County Jail on Jan. 17 on suspicion of forgery, theft, stalking and violation of a protective order.

He is now facing several new charges, which include escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, officials said.

