Jail inmate slams police radio on deputy's hand, injuring him, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County jail inmate is facing a new felony charge after investigators say the man took a deputy's radio and slammed it down on his hand, causing serious bodily injury.

Richard Leroy Fryer, 50, is now facing an aggravated assault against a public servant charge, which is a first-degree felony.

An investigator with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Fryer took a deputy's two-way radio from the deputy's desk Jan. 1 and slammed it down on the deputy's right hand.

The assault caused protracted loss and impairment to the deputy's right hand, according to an arrest affidavit.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, where he underwent hand surgery and received metal screws and braces to help with the healing process, according to the affidavit.

On July 4, Fryer was booked into the Bexar County Jail for assault-family by choking and in custody awaiting trial for that charge, according to online records.

