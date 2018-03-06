James Avery releases new San Antonio Tricentennial charms

SAN ANTONIO - James Avery has released a set of San Antonio Tricentennial charms to celebrate the city's 300th birthday.

Part of the charms' description on the James Avery website reads "Mexican, European and Western cultures have blended to create San Antonio’s authentic personality and sense of place.”

The jeweler, based out of Kerville, is honoring the 300-year milestone with a small Texas-shaped charm, a Texas-shaped San Antonio charm, an oval tricentennial charm and a tricentennial money clip, among other things.

