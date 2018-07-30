James Avery statue in Kerrville to be named official 'James Avery Memorial'

KERRVILLE - The founder of the world-famous James Avery Craftsman Jewelry will be honored with a sculpture in Kerrville on Thursday.

James Avery died in April at the age of 96. The sculpture, which sits at the corner of Main and Earl Garrett streets, will be officially named the James Avery Memorial.

The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday at 228 Earl Garrett St.

A reception will be held afterward at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.

Avery, a longtime resident of Kerrville and the founder of James Avery Craftsman, designed and created the original sculpture, “Mother’s Love,” at the site, according to a news release from the city of Kerrville.

(Image via James Avery official Facebook page)

