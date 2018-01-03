January is top month for theft claims in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Texas ranked No. 2 out of all 50 states for the most burglary claims reported in the country in 2016.
January ranked as the top month in Texas for theft claims reported to State Farm, according to a press release.
Out of nearly 84,000 theft claims reported to State Farm in 2016, Texas had 7,842.
The average claim for theft in Texas during 2016 was almost $3,000.
The top three theft claim months for Texas, according to the data collected in 2016, are:
January: 708
July: 668
December: 664
The top five states for home thefts, according to the data collected 2016, are:
California: 12,412
Texas: 7,482
Illinois: 5,851
Georgia: 4,901
Ohio: 4,901
State Farm officials offered the following tips to help protect against theft:
- Make sure your doors and windows are locked when you leave.
- Be careful about posting vacation or travel plans on social media.
- Use automatic timers on lights when you’re away.
- Have a trusted neighbor pick up your mail and newspaper and take out your garbage.
- Do not have electronics, money or jewelry lying out in view from a window.
