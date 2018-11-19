Jell-O's Edible Slime available in time for the holidays

Parents often have to remind children not to play with their food, but a new line from Jell-O is encouraging just that.

Jell-O is releasing a line of edible slime.

Every parent knows what slime is. Over the last few years, it's become a social media phenomenon with kids. There are thousands of "how-to" videos on YouTube.

Most recipes are non-edible. While there are some edible slime recipes available on the internet, this is the first time edible slime has been available from a national brand, according to Jell-O.

Jell-O Play Edible Slime is available for pre-order on Amazon and costs about $10. The product will be in some stores next month.

Jell-O already has more than a dozen Jell-O Play products including mold kits for pudding pops and jigglers.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.