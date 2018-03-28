Local Jersey Mike's Subs to donate 100 percent of proceeds to Eva's Heroes charity

SAN ANTONIO - Jersey Mike's Subs is donating 100 percent of its Wednesday proceeds to charity.

The donation initiative is part of the sub company's annual day of giving when 1,360 Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants donate their sales to help organizations in their communities.

In San Antonio, all six locations will donate their sales to Eva's Heroes, a nonprofit that assists individuals with intellectual special needs. According to the Eva's Heroes website, the nonprofit "helps teens and young adults 14 and older, who have intellectual special needs, integrate and flourish in society."

The more people order, the more Jersey Mike’s Subs gives. Proceeds from every sale including subs, chips, drinks and catering orders go to the charities.

