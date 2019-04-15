Jesus statue at West Side church smashed in by vandals, churchgoers say

SAN ANTONIO - Members of a West Side church said they were disgusted to learn that a statute of Jesus had been smashed and broken by vandals.

It's unclear when or who perpetrated the vandalism at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on El Paso Street, but Sandra Bocanegra said the statue was intact last weekend.

"It's very sad. It's very disgusting," Bocanegra said. "I mean, somebody that has nothing else to do. Do anything else, but don't destroy that. It's very sacred to us."

She said the church is where people are supposed to feel safe, and for her, the feeling of security has gone away.

"The gate isn't usually locked," Bocanegra explained. "You could just come through. I told my daughter, 'Well let's just go around,' and we come here, and now, I guess we know why everything was locked."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.