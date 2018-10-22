Jewelry, handbags, electronics, more, up for grabs at SAPD auction

SAN ANTONIO - People seeking a bargain on anything from electronics to handbags can place a bid on the product of their choosing during the San Antonio Police Department's property auction on Thursday.

The auction will be held Thursday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9186 at 650 VFW Blvd. Those interested in placing a bid can view the items at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 6:30 p.m. auction.

Authorities sent out photos of some of the items that are up for grabs.

Items include a barbecue pit, a Superman chain, Louis Vuitton handbags, a professional camera, a bike, power tools and a television.

