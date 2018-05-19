JJ Watt to pay for funerals of victims of Santa Fe high school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals for all 10 of the victims of the Santa Fe high school shooting, according to an ABC affiliate in Houston.

The Santa Fe Independent School District announced Saturday morning that eight students and two teachers were gunned down by 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a student at the school.

Watt and Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve were recognized as Sports Illustrated's Sportspersons of the Year in 2017.

Watt raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in 2017.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.