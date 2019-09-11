Job seekers reveal what they try to hide from employers on social media

SAN ANTONIO - Many professionals who are seeking a job have admitted that they try to hide things on social media.

You can learn quite a bit about people from their social media presence online.

According to a study from JDP, a job screening and background check firm, job seekers are trying to hide photos, videos, statuses, comments, follows, and likes.

Seventy percent of job seekers admitted to trying to keep their personal life private from potential employers.

Another 56% said they try to hide unprofessional behavior, and 44% try to keep their political views private, according to the data.

The survey found that 1 in 3 people refuse to connect with coworkers on social media, even after accepting a job, and that 50% of those surveyed removed old profiles and posts to protect their professional reputation.

JPD said that on July 11-12, 2019, it surveyed 2,007 U.S. residents about their social media habits and how job hunting impacts them. Respondents’ ages ranged between 18 and 88, with an average age of 36.

