Jogger fights off man who tried to sexually assault her at Olmos Park: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - A woman fought off a man who tried to sexually assault her as she was jogging on the track at Olmos Park, according to San Antonio police.

The San Antonio Police Department said officers went to the park just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of attempted sexual assault.

At the location near McCullough Avenue and Jackson Keller Road, the woman said she had been jogging when a man ran up behind her and pulled her clothing down to her ankles.

Despite the man shoving her to the ground, the woman said she was able to push him and fight him off until he disappeared into the tree line.

On Friday, San Antonio police released a sketch of the man. Police believe the man is in his 30s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

They are asking anyone who may know him to call the Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

The case number is SAPD19108007.

